

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower on Thursday, as fears of a global growth slowdown intensified, offsetting a temporary Brexit relief.



The euro was fluctuating in response to ECB President Draghi's reaffirmation of the significant risks facing the euro zone economy and delayed inflationary pressures.



German inflation slowed to an eleven-month low in March, a report showed earlier today.



Separately, Eurozone house price inflation slowed in the fourth quarter of 2018 after remaining unchanged in the previous three months, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 386.38 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower while France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent on earnings optimism.



Italian cable maker Prysmian slumped 7.5 percent. The company said it would review its 2018 results in light of another setback facing its WesternLink submarine connection and damage claims following an anti-competition probe.



Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding dropped 1.2 percent after reports that Chinese employees stole corporate secrets from the company.



Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer rose about 2 percent in Frankfurt after reporting a surge in Q1 profit and lifting its FY19 adjusted EBITDA view.



French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. jumped nearly 5 percent after backing guidance.



Louis Vuitton owner LVMH soared 4.7 percent after reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent, as dovish messages being sent from the ECB and the Federal Reserve added to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



British insurer Standard Life Aberdeen tumbled 4.6 percent on going ex-dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX