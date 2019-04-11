

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced Thursday that it was selected by the U.S. Army Contracting Command as one of 50 large companies to compete for task orders under an extensive contract to provide a range of IT services in support to all Army organizations, including cybersecurity, IT integration and consolidation.



The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract is valued at up to $12.1 billion over up to nine years, with a five-year base period, followed by four one-year option periods.



Under the contract, Unisys will compete for task orders for services including cybersecurity, integration, consolidation, business process reengineering, telecommunications, supply chain management, operations and maintenance, and education and training.



Currently, the company acts as a single point of contact for all U.S. Army personnel who need help desk or other end user IT support services under the Army Enterprise Service Desk contract.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX