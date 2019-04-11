

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) said Thursday that its board has nominated Juan Perez, who is Chief Information and Engineering Officer of United Parcel Service Inc., for election to the Board. The Hershey Board will be comprised of 12 members, of which 11 will be independent directors.



The company also said it has also nominated the current chairman and all other current members of the Board for re-election.



The elections will take place at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 21, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX