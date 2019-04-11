

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed in March, as initially expected, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 1.5 percent climb in February. That was in line with the flash estimate.



In January, inflation was 1.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4 percent in March.



Energy inflation accelerated to 4.5 percent from 2.9 percent, while food price growth halved to 0.7 percent from 1.4 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 1.4 percent annually, which was slightly slower than the 1.5 percent estimated initially.



The HICP rose 0.5 percent monthly in March, which was also slower than the initial estimate of 0.6 percent.



