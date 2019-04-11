

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound, the Switzerland faltered towards the end of the session and eventually settled slightly lower on Thursday, with investors largely making cautious moves amid uncertainty about global economic outlook and trade tensions.



The benchmark SMI ended down 7.05 points, or 0.07%, at 9,549.26, after scaling a low of 9,522.02 and a high of 9,597.38 during the session.



The Swatch Group shares jumped 2.85%, Adecco gained about 2.7%, Credit Suisse gained 2.6% and UBS ended 2.2% up, while Richemont advanced by about 1.6% and LafargeHolcim gained 1.4%.



Novartis AG said that Sandoz has entered into a deal with Shionogi to commercialize Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation in Germany, UK and Netherlands, plus right of first refusal for certain other European markets. Novartis shares edged up marginally.



Alcon Inc. slipped for a second straight day after a sparkling debut on Tuesday. The stock closed lower by about 2.85%.



Lonza Group shed about 2.4% and Roche Holding ended lower by 1.2%. Nestle and Givaudan declined by 0.77% and 0.47%, respectively.



Shares of high-quality chocolate and cocoa manufacturer Barry Callebaut gained about 1.5% after the company reported a 15.1% jump in net profit to 199.1 million Swiss francs in the first half, thanks to a sales volume growth of 3.1% in the three months to February 28.



Romande Energie Holding declined 2.6% after net profit for the financial year dropped by 54 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2018, compared to fiscal 2017.



Markets in Europe ended mostly higher today, with the European Union extending the Brexit deadline to October 31, 2019, lifting sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.06%. Among the major indices in Europe, France's CAC 40 gained 0.66% and Germany's DAX advanced by 0.25%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down by 0.05%.



