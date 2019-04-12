

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to ease 0.1 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.7 percent after plummeting 20.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $8.10 billion, up from $4.12 billion a month earlier.



New Zealand will see March numbers for credit card spending, as well as results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ.



In February, overall electronic spending was up 0.1 percent on month, while retail spending added 0.9 percent. The manufacturing PMI score was 53.7.



Malaysia will provide February employment data; in January, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.6 percent.



Singapore will release February data for retail sales; in January, sales added 0.2 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX