

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced that it would launch its streaming services Disney+ in the U.S. on November 12 for $6.99 per month, which is below Netflix price of $13 per month.



The company announced the details of Disney+, ad-free monthly subscription streaming services, at an event in Burbank, California, on Thursday.



The service will offer fans of various ages an unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and will be available on connected TV and mobile devices.



In its first year, Disney+ will offer 10 original films and 25 original series, including three 'Avengers' spinoffs. Disney also said all 30 seasons of 'The Simpsons' will be available on Day One, along with nearly all the 'Star Wars' movies, the entire Pixar library and family-focused movies and shows from its Fox library like 'The Sound of Music' and 'Malcolm in the Middle.'



