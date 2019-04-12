

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that FRA served to about 5.6 million passengers in March 2019, up 1.4 percent year-on-year. This increase was achieved despite the fact that, in March last year, traffic was additionally boosted by the earlier timing of the Easter school holidays, falling in April this year.



Aircraft movements climbed by 2.1 percent to 42,056 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 2.8 percent to about 2.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput remained almost level compared to March 2018, rising by 0.2 percent to 202,452 metric tons.



In the first three months of 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 14.8 million passengers - an increase of 2.5 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements rose by 3.0 percent to 116,581 takeoffs and landings.



Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) climbed by 2.9 percent to some 7.3 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined by 2.3 percent to a total of 527,151 metric tons, reflecting the worldwide economic slowdown.



