

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a firm note Friday as investors await Chinese trade data due later in the day.



Traders anticipate a good set of figures following unexpectedly strong March manufacturing and inflation data.



Asian stocks are edging higher despite a lackluster session on Wall Street overnight.



Investors look ahead to the start of the U.S corporate earnings season, with JP Morgan Chase & Co (JP Morgan) and Wells Fargo & Co set to report their financial results before the market open.



Citigroup Inc (Citigroup) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Goldman Sachs) will report their earnings results on Monday.



The dollar held firm after the release of strong labor and inflation data while oil prices held firm after ending sharply lower overnight on concerns over surging U.S. crude inventories.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell 1.6 percent on Thursday while Brent crude dropped 1.3 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell in thin trading as growth worries lingered and investors braced for the start of the corporate earnings season.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 ended flat while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.



European markets ended mostly higher on Thursday after the European Union extended the deadline for Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up marginally. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.



