

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said China's ENN Ecological Holdings is terminating the agreement to buy Toshiba's LNG business in the U.S. on failure to meet certain conditions, including approvals from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange.



ENN Ecological said that the decision will be submitted for approval to an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on April 29.



ENN said the required conditions could not be met within a short period, causing uncertainty in proceeding with the Transfer process.



Toshiba plans to take steps to assess the situation, including communicating with ENN as needed, to decide on the LNG business.



Toshiba had provided for a 93 billion yen loss on the assumption of completion of the deal, and also, in its results estimate announced on November 8, 2018 made provision for a 123 billion yen extraordinary loss. The company is now reviewing the impact.



In Japan, Toshiba closed Friday regular trading at 3,585 yen, down 100 yen or 2.71 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX