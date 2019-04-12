

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as positive U.S. data and optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal helped offset growth worries to some extent.



Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, with exports rebounding to a five-month high while imports fell more than expected.



China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,188.63 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.24 percent to 29,909.76.



Official data showed today that China's exports rose 14.2 percent in March from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations and marking the strongest growth in five months.



Imports dropped an annual 7.6 percent, worse than analysts' forecasts for a 1.3 percent fall and widening from February's 5.2 percent fall.



Japanese shares hit four-month high as investors braced for earnings and an upcoming 10-day holiday in the country.



The Nikkei average closed up 159.18 points or 0.73 percent at 21,870.56, its highest level since December 5. The broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,605.40.



Heavyweight Fast Retailing jumped 7.9 percent. SoftBank Group Corp advanced 4.9 percent after Uber Technologies filed for its initial public offering in the U.S. SoftBank is Uber's biggest investor.



Panasonic added 2.8 percent. The Nikkei business review reported that Panasonic and electric car company Tesla have frozen a plan to boost capacity of the Gigafactory 1 battery plant in the U.S. state of Nevada due to weak demand for the vehicles.



Toshiba Corp lost 2.7 percent after the Japanese conglomerate said that China's ENN Ecological Holdings Co. has scrapped an agreement to take over Toshiba's U.S. liquefied natural gas business.



Australian markets finished notably higher as higher iron ore prices lifted mining stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 52.60 points or 0.85 percent to 6,251.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 52.90 points or 0.84 percent at 6,347.



Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group ended narrowly mixed while the big four banks jumped 1-2 percent.



Gold miner Evolution tumbled 3 percent after gold prices fell more than 1 percent on robust economic data from the United States. Energy stocks ended broadly higher despite a sharp fall in crude oil prices overnight.



Seoul stocks closed higher as Chinese exports data topped forecasts. The benchmark Kospi rose 9.01 points or 0.41 percent to 2,233.45 despite a summit between Seoul and Washington failing to reach an agreement on the economic sanctions on Pyongyang.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 1.3 percent on expectations that falling memory chip prices will bottom out soon. Korean Air jumped as much as 7.6 percent on restructuring news. Asiana Airlines shares soared 29.3 percent.



New Zealand shares ended little changed, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finishing marginally higher at 9,768.33.



Retirement village operators Summerset Group Holdings and Ryman Healthcare led the gainers while flag carrier Air New Zealand fell as much as 2.8 percent.



The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed today with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9, down from 53.7 in February.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell in thin trading as growth worries lingered and investors braced for the start of the corporate earnings season.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 ended flat while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX