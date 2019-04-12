

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday, even as caution prevailed amid growth worries and ahead of the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season, with JP Morgan Chase & Co (JP Morgan) and Wells Fargo & Co set to report their financial results later in the day.



Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, with exports rebounding to a five-month high while imports fell more than expected.



Closer home, a Eurostat report showed that Eurozone industrial output fell by less than expected in February.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,496 in opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent on Thursday.



Danone rose 0.6 percent after it signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Earthbound Farm, the US organic salads business, to Taylor Farms.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between half a percent and 0.8 percent.



