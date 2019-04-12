

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $29.85 billion from $28.52 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.18 Bln. vs. $8.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.65 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q1): $29.85 Bln vs. $28.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX