

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY) reported Friday that its net profit for the fourth quarter was $581 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $571 million or $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to $3.06 billion from $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Infosys expects revenues to grow in a range of 7.5 to 9.5 percent in constant currency and operating margin guidance in the range of 21 to 23 percent.



For the Financial Year 2019, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 10.50 rupees per share ($0.15 per ADR). After including the interim dividend of 7 rupees per share, the total dividend for Financial Year 2019 will amount to 17.50 rupees per share.



