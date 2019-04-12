

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to four month high in March, led by rise in price of transportation, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.1 percent rise in February, in line with economists expectation.



The latest inflation was the highest since last November, when the rate was 1.7 percent.



The statistical office attributed that, the latest increase in inflation was driven by rise in prices of transportation and housing.



Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased in March.



The core inflation rose 0.7 percent annually in March.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, which was in line with economists expectation.



The EU measuring harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent in February. Economists had expected a rate of 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 1.4 percent in February.



