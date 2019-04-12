

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be trading higher. There are not much economic announcements on Friday, except the Import and Export report and Consumer Sentiments report.



The market might be responding to earnings report from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading higher



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 184.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 15.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 34.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed closed mostly down on Thursday. T he S&P 500 inched up 0.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,888.32, the Dow edged down 14.11 points or 0.1 percent to 26,143.05 and the Nasdaq dipped 16.88 points or 0.2 percent to 7,947.36.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.4 percent, down from 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98, in line with 98.4 in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig count were 1093 and the U.S. rig count were 1025.



In the corporate sector, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.65 compared to $2.37, a year ago. First-quarter net revenue on a reported basis was $29.1 billion compared to $27.9 billion, prior year. Net revenue - managed was $29.9 billion, up 5 percent from the prior year.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,188.63 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.24 percent to 29,909.76.



Japanese shares hit four-month high as investors braced for earnings and an upcoming 10-day holiday in the country. The Nikkei average closed up 159.18 points or 0.73 percent at 21,870.56, its highest level since December 5. The broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 1,605.40.



Australian markets finished notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 52.60 points or 0.85 percent to 6,251.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 52.90 points or 0.84 percent at 6,347.



European shares are progressing broadly higher. France's CAC 40 is climbing 19.75 points or 0.36 percent. Germany's DAX is up 74.59 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 22.01 points or 0.30 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 83.21 points or 0.87 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.37 percent.



