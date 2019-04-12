

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported that its first-quarter preliminary net sales increased about 20.7 percent net of currency effects (nominal: 21.4 percent) to about 602 million euros. Net sales increased in all three regions in medical, as well as in safety.



Order intake in the first quarter rose by roughly 3.4 percent net of currency effects compared to the first quarter last year. Compared to the prior year's quarter, all regions increased order intake. Demand increase was strongest in the Americas region.



EBIT for the first quarter were negative 11 million euros, compared to negative 39.8 million euros last year.



Net sales and earnings are therefore significantly above the prior year's figures. In the prior year's quarter exceptional delivery delays had burdened the net sales development.



For the full year, Draeger continues to expect net sales growth (net of currency effects) of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent and an EBIT-margin of between 1.0 and 3.0 percent.



The company said it will publish final results for the first three months on April 25, 2019.



