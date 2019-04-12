

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump rekindled hope for a third summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and suggested that Washington is looking forward to a big deal with the Communist government to get rid of their nuclear weapons.



Ahead of an Oval Office meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in Thursday, the US president was asked if he plans to have a third summit with North Korea's Chairman.



'It could happen. A third summit could happen. And it's step by step. It's not a fast process; I've never said it would be. It's step by step,' he replied.



'There are various smaller deals that may be could happen. You can work out, step by step, pieces. But, at this moment, we're talking about the big deal. The big deal is we have to get rid of the nuclear weapons,' he told reporters.



An unsuccessful Summit in Hanoi six weeks ago damepened the spirit of improved ties between the two arch-rivals.



The second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un had ended without an agreement in Taiwan's capital on February 28.



The two leaders cut short their discussions after North Korean request for a full waiver of sanctions in return for the Communist country's willingness to abandon nuclear weapons was rejected.



In the White House meeting with the South Korean President, Trump insisted on his demand for a commitment by Pyongyang to give up its entire nuclear arsenal as a condition to ease sanctions.



But then, he made it clear that he has no intentions to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.



Trump claimed that great progress has been made in relationship with North Korea.



'Kim Jong Un has been somebody that I've gotten to know very well and respect, and hopefully - and I really believe that, over a period of time, a lot of tremendous things will happen'.



North Korea has a tremendous potential,' according to the US President.



Trump said South Korea's President Moon has agreed to purchase 'a tremendous amount of' US military equipment, 'from jet fighters to missiles.'



