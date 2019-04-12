

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Friday, as strong earnings reports from major U.S. lenders JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, and optimism over U.S.-China trade deal outweighed worries about global growth. Easing worries over Brexit contributed as well to the positive mood in Europe.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.16%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany ended on a firm note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.54%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 0.26% and 0.31%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.67%.



Among other markets, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed on a positive note.



Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Turkey ended flat, while Denmark, Poland and Ukraine closed weak.



The U.S. earnings season kicked off on a promising note today. JPMorgan Chase & Co reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.65 compared to $2.37, a year ago. Analysts had expected the lender to post net earnings of $2.35 per share. The bank posted a record net income of $9.2 billion in the first quarter, up 5%.



Bank and other financial services shares were among the notable gainers in European markets today. Hospitality and airlines stocks continued to do well.



Wells Fargo & Co said its bottomline totaled $5.51 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $4.73 billion, or $0.96 per share, a year ago.



In the German market, BASF surged up 3.3%. Infineon Technologies ended nearly 3% up. Daimler, BMW, Deutsche Bank, Continental, Volkswagen, Siemens and Lufthansa gained 1 to 2.5%.



French stocks Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Valeo gained 3.2 to 4%. Credit Agricole, Essilor, ArcelorMittal and STMicroElectronics moved up by 2 to 3%.



In the UK market, Standard Chartered ended nearly 3.5% up. DS Smith, Glencore, Smurfit Kappa Group, Antofagasta, G4S, Coca-Cola, 3i Group, Vodafone, TUI and Barclays also closed notably higher.



Rolls Royce gained more than 1% after the company said that it has entered into a deal with Korea's Air Premia for making engines for Korean jets.



In economic news from Europe, data released by Destatis showed Germany's wholesale price index rose 1.8% year-on-year in March, following a 1.6% rise in February.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.3% in February, the same pace of increase as in January.



Spain's consumer price inflation rose 1.3% year-on-year in March, a four month high, led by rise in price of transportation, data from the statistical office INE showed. In February, CPI rose 1.1%.



Meanwhile, eurozone's industrial production fell in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 0.2% month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.9% rise in January. Economists had forecast a 0.6% decline.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 0.3% after a 0.7% slump in January. Economists had forecast a 1% fall.



