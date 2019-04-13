

1. Brainsway Inc.



Jerusalem, Israel-based Brainsway is a commercial stage medical device company marketing non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.



The company, which was founded in 2003, plans to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'BWAY' on April 17, 2019.



Brainsway has offered to sell 2.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs), and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 375,000 ADSs.



The initial public offering price is expected to be $11.94 per ADS.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.



Products:



-- FDA-cleared Deep TMS system for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients.



-- FDA-cleared Deep TMS system for obsessive-compulsive disorder.



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



The company is currently conducting multicenter clinical trials to support FDA clearance of Deep TMS SYSTEM for smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Results from the multicenter study of Deep TMS in smoking cessation are expected in the second quarter of 2019.



Interim results from clinical study of Deep TMS in PTSD are anticipated in the second half of 2019.



2. Hookipa Pharma Inc.



Hookipa Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancers.



The company is scheduled to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the symbol 'HOOK', on April 18, 2019.



Hookipa has offered to sell 6.67 million shares in the offering - with the initial public offering price expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., SVB Leerink LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Kempen & Co U.S.A., Inc.



Pipeline:



The company has one clinical drug candidate by the name HB-101, and a couple of compounds like HB-201, HB-202 and HB-301 in pre-clinical testing.



HB-101 for the prevention of cytomegalovirus infections is under phase II trial.



Collaboration:



Hookipa has a partnership with Gilead Sciences Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, infections.



Near-term Catalysts:



- Preliminary data from the phase II trial of HB-101 in cytomegalovirus infections is expected in the first half of 2020.



- File an investigational new drug application with the FDA for HB-201 and HB-202, which are in development for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers, in the first half and second half of 2019, respectively.



3. Turning Point Therapeutics



San Diego, California-based Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted oncology therapies.



Founded in 2013, the company is scheduled to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'TPTX.' on April 18.



Turning Point Therapeutics has offered to sell 7.35 million shares in the offering. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for 30 days, to purchase up to 1.10 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC.



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



The company's lead drug candidate is Repotrectinib, under a phase I/II trial for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced NSCLC and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors, dubbed TRIDENT-1. Data read outs from the phase I portion of the trial is anticipated within 2019.



The phase II portion of the TRIDENT-1 study is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2019.



Also in the pipeline are TPX-0046, TPX-0022 and a series of next-generation ALK inhibitors.



The company anticipates submitting INDs and initiating clinical trials for TPX-0046 and TPX-0022 in 2019.



