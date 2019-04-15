

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, said Sunday that it agreed to sell its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) for $4.4 billion in cash.



The transaction, which is expected to close in early third-quarter of 2019, was approved by Alliance Data's Board of Directors.



Alliance Data expects net cash proceeds, after tax obligations and fees associated with the transaction, to be $3.5 billion. It expects to use the full amount to repurchase shares and pay down corporate debt.



Alliance Data Systems said the transaction will be accretive to core earnings per share guidance of $22 and highly accretive on a GAAP basis.



