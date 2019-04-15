

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc. (WM) is nearing a about $2.9 billion deal to buy its smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Waste Management would pay $33.15 a share in cash for Advanced Disposal, the report said. The deal, which could be announced Monday, represents a 22.1% premium to Advanced Disposal's trading price at Friday's close and will rank as one of the biggest solid-waste company acquisitions in more than a decade. Including debt, the deal would be worth nearly $5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX