

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook restored services on Sunday after some users were unable to access Facebook, photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp. But, Facebook did not comment on the cause of the problem, or say how many users had been affected.



Earlier today, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were unavailable for more than three hours.



A spokesman for the company had said, 'We're sorry for any inconvenience.'



In March, Facebook experienced one of its longest ever outages, with some users around the globe unable to access its site, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, for more than 24 hours.



