PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Content, media and communications group Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter revenues increased 10.7% to 3.46 billion euros from last year's 3.12 billion euros. Revenues grew 5.7% at constant currency and perimeter.



Universal Music group revenues climbed 22.9 percent on a reported basis and 18.8 percent at constant currency basis to 1.50 billion euros.



Canal+ Group revenues were 1.25 billion euros, down 3.6 percent on a reported basis. Havas revenues grew 3.8 percent.



