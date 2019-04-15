

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), a multi-platform trading company, said Monday that its Chairman, Andy Green, intends to resign as Chairman at the company's AGM in September 2019.



The Group also revealed that the Nominations Committee, lead by Malcolm Le May, as Senior Independent Director, will search for the next Chairman of the Group.



Malcolm Le May said in statement, 'The Board would like to record its appreciation for Andy's contribution over 5 plus years. He has overseen a period of significant regulatory and business change. We thank him for his wisdom and sound counsel throughout his tenure.'Andy Green



