

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The kiwi pulled back to 0.6757 against the greenback and 1.6737 against the euro, from its early 11-day high of 0.6783 and a 4-day high of 1.6677, respectively.



The kiwi eased to 1.0613 against the aussie and 75.64 against the yen, from its previous high of 1.0582 and a 2-week high of 75.96, respectively.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.70 against the euro, 1.08 against the aussie and 73.00 against the yen.



