

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.18 billion, or $5.71 per share. This compares with $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $8.81 billion from $10.08 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.18 Bln. vs. $2.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.71 vs. $6.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.89 -Revenue (Q1): $8.81 Bln vs. $10.08 Bln last year.



