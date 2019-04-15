

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO), providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets, said that it has acquired a majority stake in Vigeo Eiris, an international social and environmental rating agency. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Moody's said that the transaction will not have a material impact on its financial results.



The company noted that Vigeo Eiris will continue to be headquartered in Paris, operating under its existing brand, and it will be an affiliate of Moody's Investors Service.



