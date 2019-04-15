Marijuana News TodayIn recent weeks, I've written much about how the legalization process in Canada has gone somewhat awry due to heavy government regulation. But in the marijuana news today, we have a dose of good news for pot stock investors: more people in Canada are trying marijuana for the first time.One of the biggest benefits of legalization for marijuana stocks was opening the market to people who were interested in trying pot but were stymied by its illegality.With its new permissible nature, pot is now finding its way into the hands of first-timer users-or users who had long ago given up the drug but are now rediscovering it later in life.Statistics.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...