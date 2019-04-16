

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its April 2 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA voted to maintain the cash rate at 1.50 percent - where it has remained since August 2016.



Japan will see February numbers for its tertiary industry index and March figures for condominium sales. The tertiary industry index is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in March. Condo sales sank an annual 6.7 percent on year in February.



China will provide March data for new home prices; in February, prices were up 0.53 percent on month.



Also, the markets in Thailand remain closed on Tuesday for the Songkran Festival; they will re-open on Wednesday.



