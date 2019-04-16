

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Hulu bought back AT&T Inc's (T) 9.5 percent stake in the U.S. entertainment streaming service for $1.43 billion, in an agreement that values Hulu at $15 billion.



AT&T said that the transaction did not require any governmental or other third-party approvals and was simultaneously signed and closed.



AT&T said it will use proceeds from the transaction, along with additional planned sales of non-core assets, to reduce its debt.



Separately, AT&T said that starting today, its customers can order the all-new Samsung Galaxy Fold, which will be available in its stores starting April 26.



On AT&T Next over 30 months, consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold for $66 per month when they have eligible service.



