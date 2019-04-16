

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) has jointed with KIDBOX to offer Walmart.com customers stylebox for kids. The stylebox will include four to five fashion items for $48. The Walmart KIDBOX stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for girls and 0 to 16 for boys, and includes a range of items, from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts.



Launched in 2016, KIDBOX creates styled, curated boxes of clothing for kids full of premier brands with substantial savings. KIDBOX is a VC-backed startup, led by Canvas Ventures.



