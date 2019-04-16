

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The Group reported that its first-quarter revenues improved 4.8% year-over-year. Secure Solutions revenues were up 4.9%, while Cash Solutions revenues were up by 4.4%, for the period.



G4S Group CEO, Ashley Almanza said: 'Our sales wins in the second half of 2018 provided a good start to 2019 and the Group's revenues were higher than the first quarter of last year, with growth in all regions and divisions. This momentum, together with growing technology-enabled services in both our cash and security businesses, underpins a positive outlook for the Group.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX