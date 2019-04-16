

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday, although trade worries may serve to limit the upside to some extent.



As the U.S. and Japan kicked off trade talks, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in an interview with CNBC that 'some sort of protectionism' around global trade was the 'most serious risk involved in the global economy.



Asian stocks remain broadly higher, with Chinese shares leading regional gains ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Wednesday.



The dollar struggled for direction and gold prices slipped for a fourth straight session, while oil extended losses on fears about oversupply after a Russian minister said the nation and OPEC may boost crude output to fight the United States for market share.



U.S. earnings news will continue to remain in focus, with Bank of America (BAC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth (UNH) among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the opening bell later today.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on a pair of U.S. economic reports on industrial production and homebuilder confidence.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages all ended down around 0.1 percent, as disappointing results from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. weighed on the banking sector.



European markets closed mostly higher on Monday as investors digested the latest quarterly earnings reports and tracked news on U.S.-China trade talks.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.



