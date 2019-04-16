

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) reported that its Group profit before tax for the 52 weeks ended 2 February 2019 were up by 15% to 339.9 million pounds from 53 weeks ended 3 February 2018. Earnings per share was 26.90 pence compared to 23.83 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items were 355.2 million pounds, an increase of 15.5% over prior year. Adjusted profit per share was 28.44 pence compared to 25.15 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved by nearly 50% to 4.72 billion pounds from previous year. Like for like store sales for the 52 week period were up by 1%, with the overall like for like growth including online up by more than 5%. Total gross margin was 47.5% compared to 48.4%.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 1.44 pence bringing the total dividend for the year to 1.71 pence, up 5%. The proposed final dividend will be paid on 5 August 2019 to all shareholders on the register at 28 June 2019.



