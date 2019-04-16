

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist emerging markets asset manager, reported Tuesday that its assets under management or AuM for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 increased 11.2 percent to $85.3 billion from $76.7 billion in quarter ended 31 December 2018.



Assets under management increased by US$8.6 billion during the period, through net inflows of US$5.0 billion and positive investment performance of US$3.6 billion.



The company noted that Client demand remains strong and broad-based across investment themes, with net inflows in the corporate debt, local currency, overlay/liquidity, blended debt and external debt investment themes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX