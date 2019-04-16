sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,425 Euro		+0,20
+3,83 %
WKN: A0LB2S ISIN: GB00B132NW22 Ticker-Symbol: A1B 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHMORE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,501
5,556
10:11
5,505
5,56
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHMORE GROUP PLC
ASHMORE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC5,425+3,83 %