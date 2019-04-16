

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, U.K. labor market statistics is due. ILO jobless rate is expected to rise by 4.0 percent for three months ended February from 3.9 percent in the previous three months.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 146.47 against the yen, 1.3134 against the franc, 0.8641 against the euro and 1.3088 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX