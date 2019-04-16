

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn flat on Tuesday, even as trade talks between the U.S. and China appeared to be nearing their conclusion.



Meanwhile, after new home prices in China grew slightly faster in March, investors now turned their attention to Chinese GDP data due on Wednesday for directional cues.



China will publish first quarter GDP growth figures tomorrow, along with monthly industrial output and retail sales numbers.



In Europe, the German ZEW economic sentiment index rebounded to 3.1 percent in April, versus 0.8 expected and -3.6 last.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 3 points at 5,511 after hitting as high as 5,528 earlier in the day.



Air France KLM was little changed after Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, posted a loss in the first-quarter, hurt by overcapacity and rising fuel costs.



