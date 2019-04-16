

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.75 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.66 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $20.02 billion from $20.01 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.66 Bln. vs. $5.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.10 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $20.02 Bln vs. $20.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.53 to $8.63



