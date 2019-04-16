sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,935 Euro		-0,26
-0,96 %
WKN: A0Q9XQ ISIN: US03064D1081 Ticker-Symbol: YAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,768
27,19
15:09
26,575
26,99
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST26,935-0,96 %