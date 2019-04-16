

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 24.83 billion Indian rupees or $359 million, up from last year's 18.03 billion rupees.



Earnings per share were 4.12 rupees or $0.06, higher than 3.00 rupees last year.



Gross revenues were 150.06 billion rupees or $2.17 billion, up from 137.69 billion rupees a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenues from IT Services business to be in the range of $2.046 billion to $2.087 billion.



