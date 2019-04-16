

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced Tuesday a strategic collaboration with insitro, a data-driven drug discovery and development company, to discover and develop therapies for patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Under the terms of the three-year collaboration, insitro's proprietary platform will be utilized to create disease models for NASH and discover targets that have an influence on clinical progression and regression of the disease.



The insitro Human (ISH) platform applies machine learning, human genetics and functional genomics to generate and optimize unique in vitro models and drive therapeutic discovery and development. It will provide insights into disease progression, suggest candidate targets, and predict patient responses to potential therapeutic interventions.



Gilead can advance up to five targets identified through this collaboration and will be responsible for chemistry and development against these targets.



NASH is a progressive liver disease that can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer and will soon be the predominant cause of liver transplantation in the U.S.



Under the terms of the agreement, insitro will receive an upfront payment of $15 million, with additional near-term payments up to $35 million based on operational milestones. insitro will also be eligible to receive up to $200 million for the achievement of preclinical, development, regulatory and commercial milestones for each of the five Gilead targets; and up to low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales.



For programs where insitro opts in, it will have the right to co-develop and co-detail in the U.S., receive a profit share in China and receive milestone payments and royalties on other ex-U.S. sales.



