

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its first-quarter earnings per share was $1.83 compared to $1.22, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to Progressive improved 50% to $1.1 billion.



First-quarter net premiums written was $9.24 billion, an increase of 16% over prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $9.19 billion, for the quarter. Total revenues were $9.30 billion compared to $7.43 billion, an increase of 25%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX