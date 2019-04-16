

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Luxury car maker Aston Marin (AML.L) has unveiled its first all-electric car, Rapide E, at China's Auto Shanghai motor show on Tuesday.



However, the new car is a special edition and its production will be limited to just 155 units. Aston Martin said that Rapide E is available to order now, with prices available on application.



The Rapide E, an electric version of the existing combustion-engine Rapide S sedan, was developed by Aston Martin in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering or WAE. It was built at Aston Martin's St Athan production facility in South Wales.



The car features an 800 volt battery system encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing - with a 65kWh installed capacity. This bespoke battery pack is housed where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located in the gasoline-powered version,



The battery system powers two rear-mounted motors that produce a combined target output of 610PS and 950Nm of torque.



The Rapide E's range is over 200 miles on a single charge under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure or WLTP, while the model is capable of charging at a rate of 185 miles of range per hour using a typical 400V 50kW charger.



A high-speed charger will enable faster charging of the battery at a rate of 310 miles of range per hour. The Rapide E's top speed is 155 miles per hour and it can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds.



The car will be equipped with a 10-inch digital display that will provide key information to the driver while on the move, including the battery's state of charge, current motor power levels, regenerative performance and a real-time energy consumption meter.



A dedicated app will enable key information from the car to be remotely monitored and will provide reminders such as when a key service is due. The car's parking spot can also be seen via the app.



