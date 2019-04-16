

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Tuesday, supported by fairly encouraging results from top U.S. companies and upbeat German investor confidence and UK employment data.



Rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and easing concerns about Brexit helped as well.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.29%. Among the major markets, Germany ended on a bright note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.67%. The U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC 40 gained 0.44% and 0.36%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI climbed up 0.7%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey ended higher.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Portugal closed weak, while Spain and Ukraine ended flat.



Shares of Zalando jumped almost 11%, lifted by an announcement from the company that it expects to post an operating profit in the first quarter.



Among other notable gainers in the German market, Wirecard jumped more than 3.5%. Thyssenkrupp, Infineon, Muench.Rovers, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, Henkel, BASF and Volkswagen gained 1 to 2.3%.



In France, Publicis Groupe, STMicroElectronics, Essilor, Societe Generale, Veolia Entertainment, Saint Gobain, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and ArcelorMittal moved higher.



St. James Place, WPP, Prudential, Hargreaves Lansdown, TUI, Paddy Power, EasyJet, Schroders, Aviva and Dixons Carphone were among the prominent gainers in the British market.



Italian bank stock UniCredit rose sharply after the lender settled a dispute over alleged sanctions violations with U.S. authorities.



A survey report from the ZEW-Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed German investor confidence rose sharply in April and topped economists' expectations.



The ZEW investor confidence index climbed to 3.1 from -3.6 in March. Economists had forecast a score of 0.8.



The current situation index of the survey, however, tumbled to 5.5 from 11.1 in March. Economists were looking for a score of 8.5.



The investor confidence index for Eurozone surged to 4.5 from -2.5 in March, the ZEW survey said.



Preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK employment growth rose more than expected in the three months to February to a record high, causing the jobless rate to remain steady, and total pay growth accelerated.



The level of employment in the UK grew by 179,000 persons to a record high of 32.72 million in the three months to February. Economists had forecast a 173,000 increase.



The ILO unemployment rate was 3.9% same as in January, and in line with economists' expectations.



The total pay grew 3.5% year-on-year in the three months to February, which was slightly faster than the 3.4% rise in the three month to January. The growth rate matched economists' consensus.



