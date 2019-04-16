

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $292 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $309 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $9.59 billion from $9.03 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $309 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $9.59 Bln vs. $9.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX