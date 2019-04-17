

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 528.5 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 363.2 billion yen and was up from 334.9 billion yen in February.



Exports were down 2.4 percent on year, beating expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent following the 1.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports were up 1.1 percent on year versus expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent following the 6.6 percent contraction a month earlier.



