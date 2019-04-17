

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CIMIC Group, formerly known as Leighton Holdings Ltd. (LEI.AX,LGTHF.PK), reported that its net profit after tax for the first-quarter increased 5.4 percent to A$181.1 million, from A$171.8 million last year. Earnings per share were 55.8 cents, compared to 53.0 cents in the prior year.



Revenue was A$3.4 billion, up 5.7% from last year.



The company confirmed net profit after tax guidance for 2019 in a range of A$790 million to A$840 million, subject to market conditions.



CIMIC announced solid order book with work in hand of A$36.9 billion, equivalent to more than two years'revenue; up A$3.0 billion or 10% in Operating Companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX