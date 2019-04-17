

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its sales for the first-quarter of 2019 were 7.55 billion euros, an increase of 11.4% based on reported basis.



Quarterly sales were up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis, while it was up 8.9% at constant exchange rates.



Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal, said, '...Despite a volatile, uncertain and contrasted economic environment, this positive start to the year gives us confidence in our capacity to outperform the market in 2019 and see another year of growth in sales and profits.'



