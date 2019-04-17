

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its first-quarter net income declined year-over-year to 355.4 million euros from 539.7 million euros. Net income per ordinary share was 0.84 euros compared to 1.26 euros.



For the first-quarter, total net sales declined to 2.23 billion euros from 2.28 billion euros, prior year. Net system sales increased to 1.69 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 41.6% compared to 48.7%.



'Our first-quarter sales and gross margin came in slightly above guidance, supported by better than planned EUV system shipments and DUV profitability. The outlook for the remainder of the year remains unchanged. We reconfirm our previously disclosed longer-term outlook for 2020 and beyond,' said CEO Peter Wennink.



For the second quarter, ASML expects net sales between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, and a gross margin between 41 percent and 42 percent.



Under the company's share repurchase program for 2018-2019 time frame announced in January 2018, ASML said, through March 31, 2019, it has acquired 7.4 million shares for a total consideration of 1.2 billion euros.



